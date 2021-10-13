CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers force win-or-go-home Game 5 with 7-2 win

By Danny Emerman
knbr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Jake McGee tied a Giants franchise record they had no interest in matching. McGee jogged from the right field bullpen to the Dodger Stadium mound in the bottom of the eighth inning to become the eighth pitcher San Francisco used in a playoff game, a grim milestone.

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Dominic Leone
CBS Sacramento

Giants-Dodgers Rivalry Soars To New Heights With Win-Or-Go-Home NLDS Game 5 Showdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s hard to believe the north-south rivalry between San Francisco and Los Angeles could grow even more intense; then comes a deciding Game 5 NLDS playoffs between the Giants and the Dodgers. Standing-room-only tickets soared over $220 on StubHub early Wednesday with the best seats at Oracle Park priced at over $3,500. It’s a fitting end to the first postseason meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. Both teams have won a 109 games this year. The winner gets a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 will...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Giants#Cardinals#Sf#Nlds#La
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
knbr.com

Dodgers to start Walker Buehler in Game 4

One loss away from elimination, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are tapping their ace for Game 4. Walker Buehler will start Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers announced. He pitched Game 1, so will be going on three days’ rest. Buehler will start opposite Anthony DeSclafani.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cody Bellinger evokes '19 MVP prowess with 2-run double in Dodgers' Game 2 win

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a brief, fleeting moment -- the amount of time it took San Francisco Giants reliever Dominic Leone's sixth-inning fastball to travel from his hand to the plate -- Cody Bellinger looked like the guy who was the 2019 National League MVP. Bellinger was balanced and quick,...
MLB
Dodger Insider

Dynamic Dodger defense supports Julio Urías’ Game 2 win

Wilmer Flores sat next to third base with his right leg tucked under him and his left leg extended near the bag, peering toward the outfield in disbelief. The Giants first baseman eventually gathered himself, got to his feet and gave one more look toward right field, seemingly in awe at how Mookie Betts pulled off his latest feat to end the sixth inning Saturday at Oracle Park.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Evan Longoria Home Run Gives Giants Game 3 Win over Max Scherzer, Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants are one win away from eliminating their archrivals from the playoffs. San Francisco defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 in Monday's Game 3 of their National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Evan Longoria provided the only offense with a solo home run, and the pitching and defense did the rest as the victors bounced back from their Game 2 loss and regained home-field advantage with a 2-1 series lead.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy