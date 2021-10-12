CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi 11T Pro teardown reveals how phone temperature is kept in check

By Bharat Bhushan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi 11T Pro hits all the right notes in terms of stellar hardware and peak performance. The smartphone speaks for itself with the highlighting 120W HyperCharge fast charging and the active cooling system. If your curiosity doesn’t end there, an extensive teardown by PBKreviews will suffice your urge to know the phone better on the inside. The disassembly gives a closer look at the hardware inside and the ease of repairing the phone if things go south.

