Westerly, RI

Holocaust Survivor, Lili (Malewanczyk) Krongold, of Westerly, Passes at 99

By Shalom Memorial Chapel
GoLocalProv
 6 days ago

Lili (Malewanczyk) Krongold was born on October 20, 1921 in Tczew, Poland. She passed away on October 8, 2021, just 12 days shy of her 100th birthday. A Holocaust survivor, she was a person of great strength, leonine courage, and an indomitable spirit. Everyone who knew her loved her. It was impossible not to admire her for her honesty, her sense of humor, her kindness, and for never ever backing down when her principles were at stake. From the ashes of tragedy, like the phoenix, she rose, unbent, to make a life with her husband George and daughter Elizabeth in Rome, Italy and subsequently in the United States after WWII. Her passing is a loss that cannot be measured.

