CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

Mercer Affirmations brings Z Beans colorful coffee for charity

mercercluster.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercer is a host to a handful of meme accounts, but the owner of Mercer Affirmations has made it clear that she wants hers to be a meme account of the people. Mercer Affirmations, whom The Cluster has previously referred to as "Affie" to protect her anonymity, has provided coupon codes for her "fellow students get their caffeine fix before classes started," she said. She has also begun to share social justice resources.

www.mercercluster.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
Macon, GA
Society
Macon, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Beverages#Charity#Depaul Usa Daybreak#Bestie#The Bestie Latte

Comments / 0

Community Policy