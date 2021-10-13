Mercer Affirmations brings Z Beans colorful coffee for charity

Mercer is a host to a handful of meme accounts, but the owner of Mercer Affirmations has made it clear that she wants hers to be a meme account of the people. Mercer Affirmations, whom The Cluster has previously referred to as "Affie" to protect her anonymity, has provided coupon codes for her "fellow students get their caffeine fix before classes started," she said. She has also begun to share social justice resources.