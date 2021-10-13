CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Remain Undefeated in Preseason with Win in L.A.

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors rode a second half surge to pick up a 111-99 road win over the Lakers on Tuesday night, improving to 4-0 in the preseason. While the Dubs were shorthanded with the absence of Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (rest), Jonathan Kuminga (knee), James Wiseman (knee) and Klay Thompson (Achillles), the Warriors reserves hustled hard to take the 111-99 victory over the Lakers. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with a team-high 18 points while Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr. added 16 points each in the victory.

