Lightning come out Flat and Fall to Pittsburgh on Banner Night

By Christian Adams
thescrumsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was opening night for the defending Stanley Cup Champions. A rocking crowd greeted the team and watched on as the banner was raised to the rafters. The emotions were flowing as last year’s team was forever immortalized in Amalie Arena. After that, the Lightning came out flat and never managed to put anything together. They played with little emotion, were slow and never got anything going. They would fall on opening night for the first time in 7 years by the score of 6-2.

