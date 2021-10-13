CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, VA

Man caught in one burglary charged with two more

 6 days ago

Detectives last week charged a 22-year-old man in connection with two business burglaries in the Southbridge area in June. Gabriel Armani Cobb, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested Oct. 5 on unrelated charges following a home burglary and foot chase on Briarwood Drive in the Dumfries area. In that case, officers were called to a burglary at 12:20 a.m. and saw two men matching the suspect descriptions walking in the area, Carr said.

www.insidenova.com

