Hotel Laguna’s refreshed restaurant, Larsen, is open for business
Hotel Laguna’s restaurant and lobby reopened with a fresh look on Tuesday after being shuttered for nearly four years. Mayor Bob Whalen used a pair of giant scissors to cut a ribbon at the hotel’s front doors alongside Laguna Beach Co. CEO Mohammad Honarkar. The Laguna Beach City Council was joined by Orange County Sup. Lisa Bartlett, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), and Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach).www.lagunabeachindy.com
Comments / 0