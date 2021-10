Microsoft has released instructions on bypassing Windows 11's TPM 2.0 requirements, though you still will need to have TPM 1.2 or higher. One of Windows users' biggest hurdles when upgrading to Windows 11 is its TPM 2.0 chip requirements. Microsoft says it's pushing TPM for the new operating system to improve security for its users, but not everybody has 2.0 in their system. Fortunately, there's an official workaround for installing Windows 11 that can bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement, but you still need to have at least TPM 1.2 for it to work.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO