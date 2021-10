Janet Nolan spent her life reimagining everyday objects into works of art. She would canvass the streets of New York City looking for colorful objects she could turn into art. Whether it was discarded umbrellas, men’s ties or plastic bottles, the objects Nolan found served as the foundation of her artwork. As an artist, she also placed intentional, underlying messages within her work which ask viewers and consumers to consider how their daily consumption produces waste for the planet. Nolan was also known for making bold statements with her artwork to show how much Americans waste. Her artwork has been on display in some of the nation’s most prominent galleries, universities and museums. Harvard University and a series of window displays at the famous New York store Bloomingdale’s have commissioned her work.

