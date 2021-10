Buying eggs may sound like a simple task, but the sheer range of options can make picking up a dozen eggs feel daunting. From the size to the color to the grade to even the packaging, choosing which type of eggs you want in your fridge each week can feel like a project more than just an item to check off your grocery list. To prevent refrigerator-aisle panic, read up on all the questions you need to ask yourself when purchasing eggs at the supermarket—or farmers market, for that matter—to ensure you find the eggs that best suit your needs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO