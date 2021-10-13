CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK and Italy kick off talks on new trade partnership

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efJcG_0cPbwoZx00
Financial News

The UK and Italy have started discussions on a new export and investment partnership aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, the International Trade Secretary announced.

Italy is the world’s eighth-largest economy and trade between Rome and London was worth £38 billion last year.

Speaking alongside Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Luigi Di Maio in Sorrento, Italy, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Enhancing our bilateral relationship with Italy is a win-win, which will boost export opportunities and investment promotion for our businesses.

“Italy is our ninth-largest trading partner, while the UK is Italy’s fifth-largest export market – I am delighted we are kicking off this discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPMm5_0cPbwoZx00
Italian minister of foreign affairs Luigi Di Maio (Hannah McKay/PA) (PA Wire)

“The UK and Italy are also working side-by-side to deliver a successful Cop26 summit. The next 18 months are critical for our planet and together we will lead by example to accelerate progress towards a green, resilient and inclusive recovery.”

The two ministers met after a G20 meeting in Sorrento.

For Ms Trevelyan, it was the first international summit since taking the role at the end of September and this announcement will be seen as one of her first post-Brexit trade victories.

The talks will seek to boost exports for companies in both countries, including in high-performing sectors such as life sciences, defence and security, as well as growth sectors of the future such as digital and tech.

They will also aim to promote inward investment, including in low-carbon industries such as onshore and offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture storage, plus the food and drink industry and tech sector – where the UK’s research and development strengths can help support Italian scale-ups.

London and Rome will also try to boost collaboration and sharing of best practice between the two countries’ export credit organisations – UK Export Finance and the Italian Export Credit Agency – helping SMEs and companies looking to grow.

The dialogue is expected to lead to annual ministerial talks, as well as innovative commercial partnerships and stronger ties between UK and Italian CEOs.

According to the Department for International Trade, some of the most popular British products exported to Italy last year included cars worth £829 million – equivalent to 10% of all UK goods exported to Italy – and £383 million worth of medicinal and pharmaceutical products.

British consumers bought £1.2 billion worth of Italian clothing last year and imported £860 million worth of beverages and more than £641 million worth of fruit and vegetables.

The announcement comes after Ms Trevelyan called for greater transparency at the World Trade Organisation and reform of its rules around state subsidies.

At the meeting of G20 trade ministers on Tuesday, the International Trade Secretary made the case that British businesses that “play by the rules” should not be “damaged and undercut by market-distorting practices from other countries”.

Ms Trevelyan said: “We cannot and will not allow British businesses who play by the rules to be damaged and undercut by market-distorting practices from other countries. That’s why we are fighting for changes to make sure trade is free and fair for all.

“Today’s meeting is a great opportunity to rally our G20 partners and build alliances that can defend the global trading system and help bring it into the 21st century.

“By making the global system work for the UK we can provide certainty to our vital industries and support jobs up the down the country.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Edinburgh tops list of cities with high-growth businesses outside London

Edinburgh has topped a list of cities outside London which have the highest number of fast-growing businesses. A report from Barclays said Scotland’s capital was ahead of Manchester, Leeds and Bristol for high-growth businesses, with a particularly high number of tech companies. The report said 621 high-growth companies were based...
ECONOMY
newschain

Lorry drivers in UK plunge by 53,000 in past four years – ONS

The number of lorry drivers in Britain has plunged by 53,000 over the past four years with the fall the largest among middle-aged hauliers, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said analysis of the annual population survey has revealed an estimated 17% plunge in the number of HGV drivers working in the UK to 268,000 in the year to June, down from a peak of 321,000 in 2016-17.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Green is good’, PM Johnson tells investors as he urges them to back UK plans

Boris Johnson has called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change.The Prime Minister announced a new partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive an extra £200 million of private sector investment in green power schemes in the UK.Mr Johnson said the power of consumer choice and the trillions of dollars able to be invested by companies were essential for creating green growth and jobs.He was speaking at the Government’s Global Investment Summit aimed at attracting overseas funding for UK projects.The world’s top investors have...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Uk#Italian#G20#Uk Export Finance
wgnradio.com

EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brexit brawl kicked into high gear Friday on sticking points over Northern Ireland and French fishing, coming almost a year after a deal on a free trade agreement was supposed to have officially sealed the separation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The top...
ECONOMY
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Will UK-EU talks lead to truce or trade war?

"I suppose you've rung me to talk about the Northern Ireland Protocol...", comes the weary voice down the phone. It's not diplomats or politicians from any particular EU country who greet me like that these days. It's the reaction I get pretty much across the board. Four years of Brexit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK launches consultation ahead of new trade talks with Gulf states

The UK has embarked on a 14-week consultation on a future trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), seeking the views of the public and business before International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan hopes to begin talks in 2022.The GCC comprises the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates and it is one of the UK’s largest trading partners.Total bilateral trade was worth over £30 billion in 2020 and an accord with the six monarchies is seen as a key target for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK lays ground for 2022 Gulf trade talks

The UK is aiming to deepen trade ties with the Gulf in a move that will mark one of its most controversial negotiation efforts to date. Trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan will hold talks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general Dr Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf and members of the Bahrain government, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the GCC, on Friday.The move comes as the trade department calls for views on how it should approach talks asking for views from businesses and civil society. It is hoping to negotiate with a block of Gulf states, rather than pursuing bilateral...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Failure of rich countries like UK to share Covid vaccines with developing world is ‘criminal’, says Gordon Brown

The “criminal” failure of rich countries like Britain to send unused coronavirus vaccines to the developing world is “the biggest public policy failure at an international level for years”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Mr Brown blasted Boris Johnson for missing a crucial UN meeting called by US president Joe Biden to secure pledges of vaccine doses for poor countries.The former PM said that new figures show 240 million vaccines are lying unused in Europe and America, as many as 100m of which will eventually be discarded after passing their use-by date.And he said that over-ordering by rich countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
newschain

Ex-Pc jailed after forming inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman

A former police officer who engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed for five months. Ex-West Midlands Police Pc James Ankrett who was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), admitted improper exercise of police powers and privileges when he appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Soldier tried to climb tree to escape fatal elephant charge, inquest told

A comrade of a Coldstream Guardsman killed in an elephant charge in Malawi has told an inquest how the soldier was attacked as he tried to climb a tree in a bid to escape. Lance Sergeant Robert Padgham told Oxford Coroner’s Court how he pulled injured Guardsman Mathew Talbot into cover, before providing medical assistance and helping to carry him on a stretcher to a vehicle pick-up point.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. concerned by possible Chinese, Russian uses of hypersonic weapons

GENEVA (Reuters) - Washington is concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, a U.S. arms control official said on Monday, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon. Hypersonic weapons are usually defined as missiles that fly more...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy