CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Reducing The Stigma: Dining Out For Life Benefits HIV Treatment, Prevention

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeals in downtown Jamestown curbed more than just appetites on Tuesday as local restaurants participated in Evergreen Health’s Dining Out For Life fundraiser. The annual event gave residents the chance to dine for a good cause, with participating restaurants donating between 25 % to 50% of meal proceeds to Evergreen Health Services, its efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and provide services to those living with the disease.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Health
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Prevention#Dine#Restaurants#Evergreen Health#Evergreen Health Services#Labyrinth Coffee Company

Comments / 0

Community Policy