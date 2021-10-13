Reducing The Stigma: Dining Out For Life Benefits HIV Treatment, Prevention
Meals in downtown Jamestown curbed more than just appetites on Tuesday as local restaurants participated in Evergreen Health’s Dining Out For Life fundraiser. The annual event gave residents the chance to dine for a good cause, with participating restaurants donating between 25 % to 50% of meal proceeds to Evergreen Health Services, its efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and provide services to those living with the disease.www.post-journal.com
