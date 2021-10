MAYVILLE — The Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division soccer title was on the line Tuesday. Maple Grove left with a 4-0 clinching victory. The Red Dragons’ only league loss this season came from the Thunderbirds in a 1-0 victory on Dutch Hollow Road, but the Red Dragons got their chance to exact revenge and, at the same time, claim a division crown. In a very physical battle, Maple Grove prevailed.