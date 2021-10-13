CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

School Board Hears Stimulus Plan Update

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown Public Schools Board of Education was treated to a sneak peek performance of Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir songs on Tuesday night. The Madrigal Singers, a smaller performance group within the A Cappella Choir, performed in front of the board members, school staff and faculty and members of the public. High School Choral Director Lauren Sharf said the selection of songs was a preview of what can be expected at this year’s Vespers concert.

