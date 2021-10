Welcome to the TheHuntingtonian, read the truth about your town at TheHuntingtonian.com. As a journalist and editor I realize that any letter to the editor is biased from the prospective of the person who drafted the letter. In some cases, there will be misrepresentation of facts as the writer chooses to see the situation as they want to believe. In this case I am compelled to say that Tom McNally the Republican Chair is either delusional or willingly spreads false information to prop up his candidate for Huntington supervisor as a qualified candidate.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO