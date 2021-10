With just a few days before the start of the new NBA season, the New York Knicks are still having some issues with their big men. Nerlens Noel is expected to sit out opening week due to his ankle injury while Mitchell Robinson is still not 100 percent after recovering from his foot fracture. Robinson, however, has been trying to get his rhythm back, suiting up in the Knicks’ final preseason game against the Washington Wizards and contributing six points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO