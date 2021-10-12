CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Stop NY! Winter Teen 13-19 class Starts January 9th

connecticutcallboard.com
 8 days ago

Next Stop NY! Acting for TV & Film in Connecticut. Acting Classes seats 6 feet apart for social distancing! All Students must be vaccinated to attend. Our Winter session Starts Tuesday January 5th Friday January 8th & Saturday January 9th. Call to Schedule an Interview!

connecticutcallboard.com

