Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Robertson & Associates filed a negligence class action Monday in California Central District Court against Amplify Energy Corporation, BETA Operating Company and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company in connection to the recent oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. The lawsuit seeks to recover current and future losses suffered by local commercial fisheries affected by the spill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01684, Daveys Locker Sportfishing, Inc. et al. v. Amplify Energy Corporation et al.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO