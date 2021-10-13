CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Weather-Atlantic

KULR8
 6 days ago

————— Remaining largely quiet in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic basin has no organized tropical systems at this time. We are continuing to monitor a broad area of low pressure located over Hispaniola. Strong vertical wind shear will limit development through the next couple of days, but locally heavy rainfall may.

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures, clouds emerge Monday

PHILADELPHIA - Sweater weather is upon us. Monday morning temperatures will dip with a colder trend emerging throughout the rest of the week. In the morning, temperatures will start in the low-to-mid 50s with temperatures reaching into the 60s by the mid-day. Northwesterly winds bring us the cold temperatures throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#Atlantic#Wind Shear#Meteorologist#Accuweather
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Coolest Day Since May As Sweater Weather Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a lovely chilly Monday morning! Skies are clear, the moon is full and the winds are calm. An area of rain is crossing well to our north, the viewing area should remain dry. We kick off the start of the week full of sunshine and gusty winds. Lows early Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 40’s region-wide (with some 30’s in the Poconos) and wind chill values, as a hearty breeze persists, will fall into the 30’s for most neighborhoods. Temperatures rebound by Wednesday into the low 70’s with continued sunshine and low humidity. Our only chance for rain will be a spotty shower Thursday night as a cold front swings through and subsequently may bring us our first high temperatures in the 50’s since last spring by next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlantic Beach (FL) Weather Channel

Atlantic Beach Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic Beach: Monday, October 18: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 21:
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
cw39.com

Houston Weather | Dry, warmer and more humid this week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lately, we’ve been enjoying the weather, but changes are coming. Gradual warming and higher humidity are on the way. Temperatures at night will also be going up. Dry overall in most parts of Texas. Some won’t even see a drop of rain this week. The high pressure moving...
HOUSTON, TX
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers
ROGERS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Monday, October 18: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October
HOULTON, ME
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 023 FPUS53 KUNR 190607. .OVERNIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of. rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain in the. morning, then snow likely possibly mixed with rain in the. afternoon. Snow...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy