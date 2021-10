Have you ever wandered through a neighborhood, caught sight of a home, and wondered about its past – who may have lived there, what their lives might have been like, and what happened to them? Those who pass The House on the Hill, also known as The Beattie Mansion in Missouri, may see little more than a rather non-descript house that’s been part of the neighborhood for more than a century. However, what’s said to go on behind the front door is far more than most people would ever imagine.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO