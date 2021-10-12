Do You Want to be The Next Georgetown Survivor?

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of “Survivor” season 41. We’ve all been following Liana Wallace (MSB ’23) on “Survivor” all season, and rightfully so—it’s a lot more interesting than watching those five econ lecture recordings you’ve had queued up for the past week. To catch up on her last two episodes, here’s a recap: Liana formed an all-girls alliance, and she slayed the balance beam. Her team unfortunately lost the Immunity Challenge in the second episode, but luckily, Liana remained safe for the rest of the episode. In the third episode, she sadly missed an obvious clue, prompting the title of the episode: “Her Million Dollar Mistake.” However, Liana won Tribal Council and is safe until next week.