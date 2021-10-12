CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, DC

Do You Want to be The Next Georgetown Survivor?

By Betsy Regan
Hoya
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of “Survivor” season 41. We’ve all been following Liana Wallace (MSB ’23) on “Survivor” all season, and rightfully so—it’s a lot more interesting than watching those five econ lecture recordings you’ve had queued up for the past week. To catch up on her last two episodes, here’s a recap: Liana formed an all-girls alliance, and she slayed the balance beam. Her team unfortunately lost the Immunity Challenge in the second episode, but luckily, Liana remained safe for the rest of the episode. In the third episode, she sadly missed an obvious clue, prompting the title of the episode: “Her Million Dollar Mistake.” However, Liana won Tribal Council and is safe until next week.

blog.thehoya.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hoya

Georgetown Community Challenges School Colors’ Confederate Ties

As Georgetown University track and field runner Malachi Quarles (COL ’23) puts on his uniform before a competition, he feels conflicted. His uniform is blue and gray, Georgetown’s school colors. When Quarles learned in spring 2021 that the blue and gray refer to the Union and the Confederacy, respectively, it...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Hoya

COMMUNITY CORNER: Georgetown Ethicists Navigate Vaccine Mandates

This week on The Community Corner, multimedia staff member Briana Sparacino (COL ’25) sat down with two ethicists at Georgetown University, Fr. Myles Sheehan, S.J., and Sean Aas, to discuss what the philosophical community thinks about COVID-19 vaccines requirements, doctor preferences and more. Hear from Sheehan, a Jesuit priest, physician...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Hoya

MCDONALD | Rachel Schneider’s Race From GU to Tokyo

From the lifelong friends she met to her decision to run professionally, Tokyo Olympian and long-distance runner Rachel Schneider’s (NHS ’13, GRD ’15) time at Georgetown was instrumental in finding her calling, leading her to the world’s highest stage of athletics. Although she won the New England Championship in both...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Hoya

VIEWPOINT: Extend Fall Breaks

This past Monday marked Indigenious Peoples Day in the United States and the midsemester holiday for Georgetown University students. The day off provided students with a much-needed break from their classes to rest and recharge. For many students, however, the break is short-lived and the rest is inadequate. In future...
GEORGETOWN, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DC
Hoya

Native American Student Council Calls for GU Land Acknowledgment, Indigenous Peoples Day Recognition

The Native American Student Council (NASC) called on Georgetown University to issue a land acknowledgment and officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. On Oct. 11, NASC — a student group that advocates for Indigenous community members on campus — hosted an event in Red Square featuring three speakers from the organization. At the event, students demanded that university leadership officially acknowledge the Indigenous land Georgetown sits on, as well as officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a campus holiday, which Georgetown currently calls a mid-semester holiday.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Hoya

Bachelor’s Degree Applications Open for Maryland Incarcerated Individuals

The Georgetown University Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) opened applications for their first full bachelor’s degree program. Applications for the PJI bachelor’s degree, a five-year program for incarcerated people, opened on Sept. 20 and will close on Oct. 29, according to Joshua Miller, director of education for PJI. Accepted students will take classes with Georgetown faculty starting in January 2022 at the Patuxent Institution, a treatment-oriented correctional facility, in Jessup, Md. Students are expected to remain in the program for five years and take a total of 120 credit hours, the same amount required for Georgetown undergraduates.
MARYLAND STATE
Hoya

Sun, Moon, Rising: The Ascendance of Astrology

Buckle up, everyone. Mercury is in retrograde. Until recently, the movements of celestial bodies could not be accessed at the push of a button. But today, fueled by social media apps like Co-Star and heaps of internet sources, astrology has seen a meteoric resurgence in popularity among young adults over the past few years.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy