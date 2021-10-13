CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaway.com: orders rose 25% in Q3, company addressing U.S. weakness

6 days ago
kelo.com
 6 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday orders increased by 25% to 266 million in the third quarter, with growth weakest in the United States. The total number was slightly worse than expected by analysts at ING bank, who had forecast orders...

Comments / 0

kelo.com

China says will help relieve “distress” of small companies – People’s Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said the country will take action to relieve the “distress and concerns” of small- and medium-sized enterprises, in an interview posted in the official People’s Daily on Tuesday. China will “make full use of fiscal funds and policy-based financial tools to increase...
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Logistics giant GLP raises $2.7 billion for Japan real estate fund

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s biggest warehouse operator, GLP, said on Tuesday it raised 311 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for its largest Japan-focused private real estate fund amid a global boom in the logistics sector spurred by growing e-commerce sales. The fund, GLP Japan Development Partners IV, is expected to reach...
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

Dollar edges lower after weak U.S. factory production data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar dipped on Monday after data showed production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, erasing earlier gains on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be closer to raising interest rates than previously expected. U.S. manufacturing output was hurt https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-manufacturing-output-declines-september-2021-10-18...
BUSINESS
kelo.com

China industry ministry expects auto chips shortage to ease in Q4

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry expects the chips shortage that has impacted the automotive sector will ease in the fourth quarter of this year, a government official said on Tuesday. Luo Junjie, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a government briefing.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Britain’s competition regulator flags concerns about S&P-IHS Markit deal

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it was possible that the $44 billion purchase of London-based IHS Markit Ltd by information provider peer S&P Global could lead to a significant reduction of competition in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it would clear the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

French luxury goods groups’ shares hit by weak Chinese data

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in French luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering fell on Monday after weak economic numbers from China, a leading market for many of the world’s top fashion companies. Kering was down 1.7 percent in early trading while LVMH retreated by 1.3 percent. Rival French luxury goods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
kelo.com

European shares dip on inflation worries, weak China data

(Reuters) – European shares opened lower on Monday, as surging commodity prices added to fears around a burgeoning energy crisis, while weak data from China kept concerns around slowing economic growth alive. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4% by 0707 GMT after an upbeat start to the U.S. and European...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

U.S. Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB) stock rose by 0.25% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. U.S. Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.07%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $75,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wardsauto.com

U.S. Car Dealership Customers Ripe for Purchase Ordering?

Marco Schnabl started in the automotive business 20 years ago selling vehicles at a car dealership in his native Germany. He loves auto retailing, but one thing he didn’t like much there: The European business model of dealerships stocking low inventory levels, and consequently taking vehicle orders from customers who would wait weeks and months for the automaker to make and deliver the vehicle.
BUYING CARS
themreport.com

How U.S. Mortgage Providers Can Innovate to Address Demand

The past weeks have been mostly welcome ones for mortgage providers, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate plummeted to its lowest ever since February, in the U.S., and the 15-year fixed followed suit in a nosedive. Applications to refinance home loans predictably jumped and mortgage activity has soared for providers. This was followed by President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new round of relief for mortgage borrowers who are struggling post-pandemic, allowing them to negotiate reductions to their monthly payments of up to 25%. This puts the mortgage industry in a position that pushes them to perform at peak. On the one hand, they need to hustle to collect and validate the documentation needed to process the growing loans volume, and on the other they must streamline efficiencies to remain profitable.
REAL ESTATE

