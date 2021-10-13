CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Takeaway.com: orders rose 25% in Q3, company addressing U.S. weakness

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Online food ordering and delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday orders increased by 25% to 266 million in the third quarter, with growth weakest in the United States. The total number was slightly worse than expected by analysts at ING bank, who had forecast orders...

U.S. stagflation fears overblown, bond market investors say at Milken Conference

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Worries that the U.S. economy is heading into stagflation are overblown, several high-profile bond market investors said Monday at the 2021 Milken Global Conference program. Stagflation – when stagnant economic activity is combined with high inflation – is “extremely unlikely,” PIMCO Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman said...
BUSINESS
Santander’s Getnet valued at $1.32 billion in trading debut

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian payments company Getnet Brasil, controlled by Spain’s Banco Santander SA, made its trading debut on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday with a 7.3 billion reais ($1.32 billion) market value. Santander spun off and listed Getnet Brasil, previously controlled by Banco Santander Brasil SA,...
MARKETS
Logistics giant GLP raises $2.7 billion for Japan real estate fund

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s biggest warehouse operator, GLP, said on Tuesday it raised 311 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for its largest Japan-focused private real estate fund amid a global boom in the logistics sector spurred by growing e-commerce sales. The fund, GLP Japan Development Partners IV, is expected to reach...
REAL ESTATE
Finland’s Aiven raises $60 million at $2 billion valuation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Finland-based cloud software firm Aiven has raised $60 million from existing investors World Innovation Lab, IVP and Atomico, giving the firm a valuation of $2 billion, it said on Tuesday. The funding round, an extension of the firm’s $100 million Series C announced seven months earlier, was...
BUSINESS
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Delivery Service
US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Stellantis, LGES to form battery production JV for U.S. market

(Reuters) -Automaker Stellantis NV and battery maker LG Energy Solution entered an agreement to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America, the companies said on Monday. The batteries produced at the new facility will be supplied to Stellantis’ electric vehicle plants in the United...
BUSINESS
Dollar edges lower after weak U.S. factory production data

The dollar dipped on Monday after data showed production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, erasing earlier gains on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be closer to raising interest rates than previously expected. U.S. manufacturing output was hurt as an ongoing global shortage...
BUSINESS
U.S. Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB) stock rose by 0.25% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. U.S. Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 12.07%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $75,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
How U.S. Mortgage Providers Can Innovate to Address Demand

The past weeks have been mostly welcome ones for mortgage providers, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate plummeted to its lowest ever since February, in the U.S., and the 15-year fixed followed suit in a nosedive. Applications to refinance home loans predictably jumped and mortgage activity has soared for providers. This was followed by President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new round of relief for mortgage borrowers who are struggling post-pandemic, allowing them to negotiate reductions to their monthly payments of up to 25%. This puts the mortgage industry in a position that pushes them to perform at peak. On the one hand, they need to hustle to collect and validate the documentation needed to process the growing loans volume, and on the other they must streamline efficiencies to remain profitable.
REAL ESTATE
How San Francisco tech companies are addressing the global supply chain crisis

In the 1880s, San Francisco’s supply chain was in chaos. “Cargoes might be sold and resold several times while the ship was enroute,” records from the San Francisco Maritime Museum say, while ships had “little or no contact with the outside world during the months at sea.” Sailors who signed on for a journey to Ireland might end up in Belgium, or Africa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

