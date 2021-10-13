Takeaway.com: orders rose 25% in Q3, company addressing U.S. weakness

The past weeks have been mostly welcome ones for mortgage providers, as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate plummeted to its lowest ever since February, in the U.S., and the 15-year fixed followed suit in a nosedive. Applications to refinance home loans predictably jumped and mortgage activity has soared for providers. This was followed by President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new round of relief for mortgage borrowers who are struggling post-pandemic, allowing them to negotiate reductions to their monthly payments of up to 25%. This puts the mortgage industry in a position that pushes them to perform at peak. On the one hand, they need to hustle to collect and validate the documentation needed to process the growing loans volume, and on the other they must streamline efficiencies to remain profitable.

