Karpman's Pac-12 hoops Media Poll ballot

1. UCLA — The Bruins are unquestionably a top-five national preseason team at worst, with three potential first-team all-league players and increasing depth. Tyga Campbell and Johnny Juzang make up the likely top backcourt in the Pac-12 and five-star freshman wing Peyton Watson pairs well with Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Rutgers 6-foot-11 transfer Myles Johnson in the frontcourt. After establishing his culture over the last two years, Mick Cronin is now adding better athletes, which could make UCLA a monster to contend with for years to come.