The old saying, “If you can’t beat them, join them” seems to be gaining traction within the traditional banking sector in regards to cryptocurrencies. On Monday of this week, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) announced that it will be initiating research coverage of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for large investors and analysts – issuing its first research report on programmable money titled Digital Assets Primer: Only the first inning. According to the Bank of America researchers, they took this action because they determined that Bitcoin and cryptos are “too large to ignore.”

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO