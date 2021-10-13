CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFA members earn jackets

albionnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the Nebraska FFA Foundation hosts the Blue Jackets, Bright Futures scholarship program for students to earn a free FFA Jacket. This year the program had over 600 applications and awarded 383 jackets thanks to the Nebraska FFA Foundation campaign donors. St. Edward FFA members chosen as recipients were...

albionnewsonline.com

sun-courier.com

T-55 FFA learning and growing in Sept.

On Sept. 27 students from the T-55 FFA organization traveled to the farm of Jack and Marion Boyer south of Reinbeck for an educational service project. During the August 2020 derecho, the Boyers lost a sizable amount of trees that acted as a windbreak on their property. A total of...
AGRICULTURE
Cedar Valley Daily Times

W-SR FFA members attend soil judging contest

Seven Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members attended District Soil Judging on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Hawkeye Community College. The W-SR Soils team did well with sixth- and 13th-place finishes out of 30 teams. Kysa Klein was 10th and Cece was 25th. Others on the team were Aiden, Mariana, Abby, Karissa and...
WAVERLY, IA
ocj.com

Utica FFA Members Participate in District Soils CDE

On Tuesday, September 28th, members of the Utica FFA chapter traveled to Howard Ohio for the District 7 Ag and Urban Soils Career Development Events (CDE.) Students who were on the Urban team evaluated soil for buildings with basements, sewage treatment systems, driveways and local roads, and lawns, gardens and landscaping. Students who participated in ag soils looked at risk factors for erosion, compaction, water quality and soil health limitations. All students evaluated 4 soils pits, took a general knowledge test and a soil survey test.
UTICA, OH
ocj.com

Benjamin Logan FFA members attend 2021 Greenhand Camp

Benjamin Logan FFA Freshmen and Sophomores were provided the opportunity to attend Greenhand FFA Camp Muskingum . On Friday there were many activities like field games and a scavenger hunt. On Saturday the FFA members woke up bright and participated in an FFA Quiz Bowl Competition, an FFA dance, and ended their night with a campfire. Sophomore Libby Seifring said “Greenhand Camp was a great experience, and all the activities were a lot of fun. My favorite part was meeting all the other FFA members and talking to them about what their future in FFA and ag looks like.”
SPORTS
State
Nebraska State
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC October FFA Member of the Month

The October 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jadyn Bair. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Ron and Mindy Bair of Casstown. Jadyn had a successful 2021 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the fifth overall...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Plainsman

Area students awarded FFA jackets by South Dakota FFA Foundation

BATH – To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization - a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall 319 South Dakota FFA members from 75 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets through...
BATH, SD
WTAP

Waterford FFA Chapter qualifies for nationals

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Waterford FFA Chapter has qualified for the national soils competition after placing third at states this weekend. WTAP talked to the team about what it took to get this far. It’s a competition that only lasts a couple hours but that doesn’t account for all...
WATERFORD, OH
thermopir.com

FFA students are national finalists

Three Hot Springs County High School students have become 2021 National FFA Agriscience Fair Finalists and will attend the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 27-30. Finalists, Tymber Eckley, Austin Slagle and Lexi Overfield will be supported by FFA advisors ​​Britton Va...
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
Tony Petersen
ocj.com

Northwestern FFA competes in Soil Judging CDE

This year the Northwestern FFA chapter competed in both Urban and Rural soils Career Development Events. The contest is designed to educate students on how to evaluate soil for both Urban and Rural use. Each team evaluates the soil based on different characteristics to determine what the land can be used for. The Urban land and soil judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.This year the Urban team consisted of Gabby Ream, Kate Johnson, Collin Rouse, Kace Hixson, Addy Connelly, and Wesley Stoltz. The Rural team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Haley Caldwell, Logan Garmen, Kirsten Boreman, and Kaleb Badger. On September 22nd, at the county level at OSU – ATI in Wooster, both teams placed well. The Urban team placed 3rd and the Rural team placed 3rd at the county levell. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually and Haley Caldwell placed 7th individually from the Rural Team. Gabby Ream placed 5th individually from the Urban team. Congratulations to these individuals! On September 29th, the teams once again competed. The Rural team placed 5th at the district level. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually, Gabby Ream placed 9th individually, and Haley Caldwell placed 24th individually. The Rual team advanced to the state level but will not be competing due to prior commitments and schedule conflicts. Congratulations to everyone who participated!
AGRICULTURE
Kokomo Tribune

Tri-Central FFA program reinstated

SHARPSVILLE — The school year at Tri-Central began with the return of an agricultural program not seen in close to 30 years. Now, there’s a Future Farmers of America program, too. The FFA program was reinstated last month, to the excitement of many students. “I have kids coming up to...
SHARPSVILLE, IN
merrillfotonews.com

Collinsworth is named FFA Member of the Month

Grace Collinsworth, a Sophomore at Merrill High School (MHS), has been named FFA Member of the Month for September 2021. Grace joined FFA last year “to learn more about agriculture and get involved in the community,” she said. “I have lived on a farm my entire life, and I’ve been raising animals ever since I was little. We raise pigs, beef, and chickens. I have taken two agriculture classes, Large Animal Science and Dairy Science. My agriculture classes showed me that FFA is for everyone and I wanted to learn more.” Over the summer, Grace helped at the Dairy Breakfast and the Rodeo. She participated in FFA meetings but said that due to COVID, there have been fewer opportunities to be active.
MERRILL, WI
hayshighguidon.com

Students and FFA participate in State Fair

Kansas held its annual state fair from Sept. 19-20 in Hutchinson. The state fair had many activities, including carnival rides, concerts, food and live animal shows. FFA and 4-H are some organizations that are usually the most involved at the fair – FFA being a school organization and 4-H being an out-of-school organization.
HUTCHINSON, KS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lakeview High School FFA Visits Alliance

Alliance Compressors hosted members of Lakeview High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) for a plant tour on Oct. 6. Alliance is participating in Manufacturing Month which is orchestrated annually in October by North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP.) The student group was greeted by Michelle Brundige, Human Resources Manager, and led on a plant tour by Craig Caskey, Continuous Improvement Manager, and Donald Lacombe, Training Specialist.
HIGH SCHOOL
farmforum.net

FFA regional range winners receive scholarships

BATH — The South Dakota FFA Foundation announced recipients of three $100 scholarships for students placing first in each of the three SD Regional Range Evaluation Competitions this fall in Wessington Springs, Wall and Roslyn. 2021 scholarship recipients are: Quinten Christiansen, Wessington Springs; Emily Zickrick, Kadoka; and Matthew Mork, Webster.
BATH, SD
Crescent-News

Paulding FFA members attend Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference

PAULDING — On Sept. 30, five Paulding FFA officers attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference in Columbus at the State House. The members started off their morning by playing a game that taught about the Ohio government as well as interacting and meeting FFA members from around the state of Ohio. The members heard from Jacob Zajkowski, the Ohio FFA State President who shared his FFA story and his connection to the agriculture industry.
OHIO STATE
West Valley View

Trivium Prep FFA members win big

The Great Hearts Trivium Preparatory Academy’s FFA chapter is headed to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 as finalists in public speaking, agriscience, food science and agricultural sales. The chapter was recognized in multiple categories at the 92nd State Leadership Conference in Tucson earlier this...
ECONOMY
Cedar Valley Daily Times

W-SR FFA members decorate downtown with corn stalks

It’s that time of year again where you get everything ready for fall, which includes decorating downtown, Waverly. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter decorated downtown Waverly with corn stalks. It’s one way to show some fall joy to Waverly. We have amazing members that helped and put in the effort to make the corn stocks on the light poles look amazing.
WAVERLY, IA
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA members exhibit swine

This year the Hillsboro FFA chapter had five members exhibit swine at the Highland County Fair. The members included Corbin Winkle, Riley Stratton, LeeAnn Vance, Riley Collins and Dalayna Collins. Winkle received second in showmanship, as well as in the market show. Stratton received third in showmanship and eighth in...
HILLSBORO, OH
ocj.com

Utica FFA and Homecoming

We had a great turn out for the 2021 Utica Homecoming parade! A special thanks goes out to the Wesley Family for providing the wagon and tractor that was used in the float. Our students stayed after school and decorated the float. We had several students who rode on the float. Thanks to all who came and helped!
UTICA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg FFA competes

On September 16, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter took two teams to compete at the Champaign County Soils contest. At a soils contest the FFA members are asked to evaluate the slope, soil texture, soil structure, landform, and evaluate the risks for four different pits. At each pit they are given twenty minutes to complete this task. They are then asked to complete a general knowledge test and a test based off, and with the use of, the survey soil book. The participants that competed as rural were; Ella Conley, Makayla Casey, Shelby Ritchie, Jack Byerly, Hannah Dingledine, Shanna Caudill, and Lucas Schaner. The participants that competed as urban were; Dani Schipfer, Lilly March, Cami McDonald, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy, and Darrell Stacey. The top four scorers that made up each team’s score were; Lucas Schaner, Shanna Caudill, Hannah Dingledine, and Ella Conley for rural, and Dani Schipfer, Lilly Marsh, Cami McDonald, and Avaley Bostick for Urban. Both teams qualified to move on to the district contest on September 28th.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

