FFA members earn jackets

On September 16, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter took two teams to compete at the Champaign County Soils contest. At a soils contest the FFA members are asked to evaluate the slope, soil texture, soil structure, landform, and evaluate the risks for four different pits. At each pit they are given twenty minutes to complete this task. They are then asked to complete a general knowledge test and a test based off, and with the use of, the survey soil book. The participants that competed as rural were; Ella Conley, Makayla Casey, Shelby Ritchie, Jack Byerly, Hannah Dingledine, Shanna Caudill, and Lucas Schaner. The participants that competed as urban were; Dani Schipfer, Lilly March, Cami McDonald, Avaley Bostick, Myah Bandy, and Darrell Stacey. The top four scorers that made up each team’s score were; Lucas Schaner, Shanna Caudill, Hannah Dingledine, and Ella Conley for rural, and Dani Schipfer, Lilly Marsh, Cami McDonald, and Avaley Bostick for Urban. Both teams qualified to move on to the district contest on September 28th.
