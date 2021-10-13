FFA members earn jackets

This year the Northwestern FFA chapter competed in both Urban and Rural soils Career Development Events. The contest is designed to educate students on how to evaluate soil for both Urban and Rural use. Each team evaluates the soil based on different characteristics to determine what the land can be used for. The Urban land and soil judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.This year the Urban team consisted of Gabby Ream, Kate Johnson, Collin Rouse, Kace Hixson, Addy Connelly, and Wesley Stoltz. The Rural team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Haley Caldwell, Logan Garmen, Kirsten Boreman, and Kaleb Badger. On September 22nd, at the county level at OSU – ATI in Wooster, both teams placed well. The Urban team placed 3rd and the Rural team placed 3rd at the county levell. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually and Haley Caldwell placed 7th individually from the Rural Team. Gabby Ream placed 5th individually from the Urban team. Congratulations to these individuals! On September 29th, the teams once again competed. The Rural team placed 5th at the district level. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually, Gabby Ream placed 9th individually, and Haley Caldwell placed 24th individually. The Rual team advanced to the state level but will not be competing due to prior commitments and schedule conflicts. Congratulations to everyone who participated!

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO