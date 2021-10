It is so disconcerting as I age to see the rapid decline of freedom in our world today. Only the speech that agrees with the politically correct narrative is accepted. Mandates that overreach free will today are tyrannical and un-American. Even the N.C. lieutenant governor is not allowed to voice his religious beliefs at a church without people calling for his resignation. This is not the America that I grew up in and love. Let freedom ring!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO