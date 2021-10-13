Trustee Masingill
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Bradley E Massingill, dated June 14, 2018, and recorded on June 15, 2018, Document No. 20182049, in Book No. 2018, at Page 2049 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Stoddard County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Stoddard County Courthouse, Bloomfield, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:www.dexterstatesman.com
Comments / 0