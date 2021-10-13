CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoddard County, MO

Trustee Masingill

dexterstatesman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Bradley E Massingill, dated June 14, 2018, and recorded on June 15, 2018, Document No. 20182049, in Book No. 2018, at Page 2049 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Stoddard County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at the Front Door of the Stoddard County Courthouse, Bloomfield, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

www.dexterstatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
darnews.com

Trustees Graddy

For default in the payment of debt secured by a Deed of Trust executed by Gina B. Graddy, an Unmarried Person, dated the 5th day of August, 2019, and recorded in Book 1040 at Page 3716 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Butler County, Missouri,. the undersigned Successor...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
darnews.com

Trustee Gentry

For default in the payment of interest and principal now due as provided by the note secured by the Deed of Trust executed by Cody O. Gentry, dated April 9, 2013, and recorded on April 10, 2013, in Book 1034 at Page 1876 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Butler County, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, conveying to Jasper N. Edmundson, Jr., of Poplar Bluff, Butler County, Missouri, Trustee, thereafter the undersigned, Kyle L. Warren, as appointed Successor Trustee dated October 4, 2021, and recorded on October 4, 2021, in Book 1042 at Page 6350 with the aforesaid Recorder of Deeds, and pursuant to the terms of the said Deed of Trust, the following-described real estate located in the County of Butler, State of Missouri, to-wit:
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
27 First News

Candidate for Howland Trustee: Brian Burkey

I will listen to the needs of our community. I’m not afraid to pull up my sleeves and make the difficult decisions to better our amazing community. I’m from the Bolindale area of Howland and this part has been forgotten about for far to long. I want to put the time and effort in revitalizing that area.
WARREN, OH
The Lima News

Three vie for American Township Trustee

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Two incumbents and one challenger are seeking election in the American Township Trustees race. Only two will be elected by voters. The incumbents are Paul Basinger and Lynn Mohler while Ross Harmon hopes to unseat one of them. Harmon is a former road crew worker for American...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walker, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Bloomfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
County
Stoddard County, MO
State
Missouri State
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Reports presented to Jackson trustees

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- October's opening meeting of the township trustees was a brief one that covered business that included presentation of the latest reports. Trustees' Chairman Greg Vogt presented the road superintendent's report that listed many activities. They included sealing some cracks on Laser Road and mowing the township and its cemeteries. The city of Shelby also provided assistance by jetting tile for Jackson Township.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
Dayton Daily News

Voter Guide: Beavercreek Twp. Trustee

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Some College, Wright State University and Bowling Green State University. Current Employment: Executive VP and partner in the largest independent real estate brokerage in the region. Community Involvement: Board...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

2021 Election: Harrison Township Trustees

The following candidates are running in the Nov. 2 general election for Harrison Township Trustee (two openings), with terms commencing Jan. 1, 2022. Occupation: Career Fire Lieutenant – Miami Valley Fire District, Miamisburg, Ohio. Past Political Positions Held: No political position previously held. Education: Graduate Tri-County-North 2003; Graduate Sinclair Community...
LEWISBURG, OH
boothbayregister.com

Trustees get maintenance, BEC updates

Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District trustees got updates on maintenance issues and the Building Exploratory Committee (BEC) Oct. 6. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Facilities and Maintenance Director Dave Benner said Lavallee Brensinger (LBPA) engineers came for three days of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and structural systems exploration. The team also updated its architectural drawings for both Boothbay Region Elementary and High school buildings, he said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collection#Successor Trustee#U S C#Casefile
Caledonian Record-News

VPW Makes Staffing Pitch To Trustees

LYNDONVILLE — The Board of Trustees on Monday heard plans to increase Village Public Works staffing. VPW Director Joe Dauphin made his pitch to convert two part-time, seasonal hires into a single, full-time position. Doing so would enable VPW to keep up with ongoing village projects, but also allow them...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
wglt.org

ISU trustees to consider robust campus renovations roster

Illinois State University planners are asking the board of trustees to approve up to $39.7 million in renovations and financing for projects across the campus. Trustees are expected to vote on the projects Friday. At least 10 separate buildings would get work done if the board approves the package:. $9...
ILLINOIS STATE
svinews.com

LCSD No. 2 considers redistricting of trustee areas

• Final voting could take place in the Wednesday, October 13 school board meeting. – Find visual graphics of options by scrolling to the bottom of this story. Lincoln County School District No. 2 School Board is examining trustee areas for the district and considering redistricting those areas as an accommodation for significant growth in certain communities within the school district. The board has chosen two options that are coming up for potential vote in the board meeting tomorrow evening, Wednesday, October 13.
POLITICS
northcountynews.org

Another Evansville trustee has resigned

Evansville will once again be seeking a replacement for another trustee that has resigned; however there was also some good news at Monday night’s village board meeting. Since elected and taking office this year, Village President Kenny Kempfer has already made five trustee appointments – Theresa Ovelgoenner, Rick Zweigart and Craig Valleroy, all in May to fill empty spots on the board following the election; Barry Greer in July following the resignation of Pam Bruegemann; and then Travis Hall in September following the resignation of Craig Valleroy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Jerome Trustees OK Innovation District zoning overlay

Jerome Township Trustees took the first concrete step in developing an Innovation District in the area, approving a zoning overlay on Tuesday night. The trustees voted unanimously to approve the zoning amendment. Attorney for the township Jennifer Huber has previously described the overlay as a “cloud,” which does not change...
UNION COUNTY, OH
27 First News

2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Monica Deavers

Education: High School diploma Fitch High School 1983. Qualifications: I am a business owner responsible for all finacial decisions, forecasting budgets, and pricing to make business sucessful. I value customer suggestions on improvement and maintain strong working relationship with employees. What are your priorities for your community?. My priorities begin...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
thecheyennepost.com

LCCC Board of Trustees Announce October Meetings

The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 20 at 7 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. The Board will receive a report on the college’s audit from MHP, LLP. Members of the public are welcome to attend in...
COLLEGES
Dayton Daily News

Voter Guide: Clearcreek Township Trustee

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Associate’s in arts, Miami University; high school diploma, Springboro High School. Current Employment: Student. Community Involvement: Warren County Republican Central Committee member Precinct 70; Republican Women of Warren County...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
elmwoodpark.org

Trustees Honor Caputo’s Founder

ELMWOOD PARK—Elmwood Park has designated the intersection of Harlem and Grand Avenue as “Honorary Angelo Caputo Way,” in recognition of the legendary supermarket founder and the first Caputo’s Fresh Market which opened in 1958 at the corner of Wrightwood and Harlem. “Caputo’s Fresh Markets has become synonymous with an Italian...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
Canton Repository

Jackson Township trustees approves labor agreements

JACKSON TWP. – During its Oct. 12 regular meeting, the Jackson Township Board of trustees approved three separate agreements with the Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, Local 568. One was for the Highway Labor Specialist employees, a second with the Mechanics and the third was with Park employees. All...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy