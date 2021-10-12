CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Potential Spider-Man Collab In The Works

By Matt Pryor
estnn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Spider-Man be the next Marvel character to join Fortnite?. Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man might be joining the ranks of Fortnite Battle Royale in the future—telling leaks revealed today. During the Fortnite patch v18.20 downtime, leakers located a codename “WestSausage” in the files. While the connection to Spider-Man is not evident, Epic tends to use aliases to disguise what’s in the works. Some believe WestSausage could represent WebSlinger. What’s more, the file includes swinging mechanics, which could lend more credence to the potential Fortnite x Spider-Man crossover.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rumor Leaks Mysterio, Lizard, and More Villains

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 rumor has been making the rounds due to the big claims it makes about the PS5 game from Insomniac Games and Sony. If you clicked on this article, it's because you're particularly interested in the villains it name drops, but the rumor is more expansive than just a list of villains. For example, it claims that players will be able to play as either Peter Parker or Miles Morales throughout the game, choosing between the two at free will. Adding to this, the rumor claims if players choose Peter, Miles will still be present as an AI-controlled tag-a-long. In the first game, by and large, only Peter was playable, but the game's reveal trailer did seemingly hint at this possibility.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom leak could reveal a shocking identity swap

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release in 2023, but recent theories, supplemented by an alleged Reddit leak, have potentially revealed details about the game’s key villains and some gameplay features. For the purposes of this particular theory, we’ve chosen to focus on the former. It might seem like a lock that Harry Osborn is destined to become Venom, but might developer Insomniac Games have other plans? If this supposed development source is correct, it sounds as though Venom’s story may be far more complicated than you’d expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Reveals Spider-Man Crossover in the Works

Yes, Venom and Spider-Man are set to appear together on the big screen for the first time since Sam Raimi's 2007 Spider-Man 3. That's according to Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, who spoke with ComicBook about the surprising and tantalizing post-credits scene from the film, in which Venom (Tom Hardy) found himself seemingly transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the Venom symbiote seemingly recognizes Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in a news broadcast featuring J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). According to Serkis, Venom seeing "that guy" is just the beginning of a beautiful (?) friendship.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Epic Games#Westsausage#Webslinger#No Way Home#Avengers
GamesRadar+

Amazing Spider-Man #75 reveals Peter Parker's fate - and it's not what you think

October 6's Amazing Spider-Man #75 brings the title into the almost-weekly 'Spider-Man Beyond' era in which Ben Reilly, Peter Parker's clone from the '90s, takes over as the lead hero of the title. As for what happens to Peter to take him out of the picture, that question is now answered as of Amazing Spider-Man #75 - and it's definitely not what we were expecting.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals Controversial End to Season 8

According to two prominent Fortnite leakers, Season 8 is going to have a controversial ending, and not because of anything to do with the ongoing narrative, but because of a gameplay feature being brought back for Season 9. The leak more specifically comes the way of HypeX and Shiina, who claim that mechs are being brought back, but with a few different changes. As you would expect, some Fortnite fans are excited to hear this, but even more are experiencing feelings ranging from worry to anger.
VIDEO GAMES
piratesandprincesses.net

RUMOR: Spider-Man and Possible Web Swinging Coming to Fortnite Game

File this under rumor because nothing has been confirmed, although, given that the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film is coming out soon, this rumor could easily be very true. I could see Marvel and Disney wanting to leverage the Fortnite gaming platform to promote. They’ve done it many times before.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Fortnite Battle Royale
Digital Trends

A Fortnite and Among Us collaboration seems to be in the works

Fornite and Among Us may get some sort of crossover event soon, according to a tweet thread between both games’ official Twitter accounts. The news comes after Epic Games officially gave Among Us credit for inspiring its Impostors mode. Earlier this year, Epic Games announced that it would add a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Andy Serkis discusses potential Spider-Man and Venom crossover: ‘One day they might come across each other’

Andy Serkis has said that a Spider-Man and Venom crossover could be on the cards in the future.The Lord of the Rings star, who directed the forthcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, told PA that “everyone” wanted the two comic-book universes to cross over."Well, I think everyone wants that,” Serkis said. “I mean, who knows what will happen? We hope that one day they might come across each other, I guess.”Tom Hardy, who plays the titular superhero in the Venom films, has previously said that it would be “remiss” of him not to try and “steer any kind...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel's Rumored Title Has Been Revealed

Back in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the world by surprise for its innovative animation style, heartwarming story, and unique take on telling the story of our friendly neighbor. The film was a huge success and received numerous awards including an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Now, a sequel is in the works that will continue Miles Morales' adventure.
MOVIES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite x Spider-Man Collaboration Possibly Discovered via Datamine

It looks like a Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration may be on the cards, according to a codenamed item in the games’ data. The next installation of Fortnite’s crossovers is tipped to be the Marvel favourite, but time will tell who swings into action. At this point, pretty much the only...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Guide: Fortnite Not Working On PS4 – Is Fortnite Down On Consoles?

Fortnite Not Working PS4, Fortnite Servers Down, Is Fortnite Down PS4, Fortnite PS4 – Fortnite from Epic Games remains one of the most popular PS4 games on the market, with the battle royale title attraction millions of gamers per month. However, like most online-based games, it’s prone to server hiccups.
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Tobey Maguire Spoiler Revealed With Fan-Made Posters

Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) movie featuring the possible introduction of the live-action Spider-Verse is late to the game when it comes to promotional material. Besides a controversial teaser trailer, the Marvel movie is yet to release an official poster. Now, some theaters across the world are using...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy