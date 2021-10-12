Fortnite Leaks Reveal Potential Spider-Man Collab In The Works
Could Spider-Man be the next Marvel character to join Fortnite?. Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man might be joining the ranks of Fortnite Battle Royale in the future—telling leaks revealed today. During the Fortnite patch v18.20 downtime, leakers located a codename “WestSausage” in the files. While the connection to Spider-Man is not evident, Epic tends to use aliases to disguise what’s in the works. Some believe WestSausage could represent WebSlinger. What’s more, the file includes swinging mechanics, which could lend more credence to the potential Fortnite x Spider-Man crossover.estnn.com
Comments / 0