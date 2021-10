The USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education has a number of items on the agenda for its regular meeting Wednesday night. Board members will look at as many as four bids for its new preschool, which could be ready for students by fall 2022. They will also continue ongoing discussions about COVID-19 response and will get an update on lighting for the baseball field in Admire.

