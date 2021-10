LONDON (Oct 7): Food bills could become even more expensive after a gauge of global prices climbed to a fresh decade high last month. A United Nations (UN) index of food costs rose 1.2% in September, and was up by a third over the past year, data showed on Thursday. Prices of almost all types of foodstuff gained, with key staples like vegetable oils in short supply, while wheat harvests were hit by bad weather as demand remained strong.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO