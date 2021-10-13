CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

By Ted Anthony AP National Writer
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Risk is our business," James T. Kirk once said. "That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her." More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist — the utopian spacefaring vision of "Star Trek" and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that "space" holds in the American psyche.

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hall Of Famer William Shatner Headed Into Space, Gargano, More

You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at several WWE Superstars’ entrances in 8K:. WWE posted the following video, showing Johnny Gargano and Candace LeRae appearing in a video for WWE and Cricket Mobile:. WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner is going into...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
epicstream.com

Star Trek Star William Shatner Successfully Flew to Space

It has finally happened. Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner, successfully flew to space and, at the age of 90, became the oldest man ever to do so. Earlier today, the award-winning actor, along with three other people, boarded Blue Origin's NS-18 flight. During the 10-minute voyage, they soared past the Karman Line, the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space, and enjoyed weightlessness for around four minutes. After that, they went back to Earth through the parachute-assisted capsule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

New Star Trek Museum Show Shows Why Shatner Is A Space Star

William. Shatner. Is now. The oldest. Man. Ever. in. space. Or as the 90-year-old actor puts it, “I don't want to be known as the oldest guy who went to space — I'm bloody Captain Kirk, for God's sake!" The actor, master of the Shatner pause, is indeed best known...
MUSEUMS
CBS Chicago

Just Back From Space, William Shatner Visits Wizard World Convention In Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday. Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion. On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
ROSEMONT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Richard Branson
Person
William Shatner
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Jeff Bezos
Cheddar News

Pedego Electric Bike CEO on Accompanying Shatner to His Blue Origin Spaceflight

Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiCostanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

William Shatner Speaks At Rosemont Convention After Blue Origin Ride

CHICAGO (CBS)– Just days after his historic flight into space, William Shatner visited the Chicago area. Shatner made it out to the Wizard World Chicago convention in Rosemont. A packed crowd showed up to hear him speak about his rocket ride to space on Blue Origin. At 90 years old, Shatner is the oldest person ever to visit space.  
CHICAGO, IL
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Travel#Space Foundation#Space Race#American#Cnn#Un#Star Trek
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Planets
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
AFP

Russians return to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. Shipenko appeared distressed but smiling as he exited the capsule, waving his hand to cameras before being carried off by medical workers for an examination. Peresild, who plays the film's starring role and was selected from some 3,000 applicants, was extracted from the capsule to applause and a bouquet of flowers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy