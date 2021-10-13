Column: Some thoughts during YSU’s midseason bye

YOUNGSTOWN — Without a doubt, it’s been an up-and-down season for Youngstown State so far. The Penguins sit at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play, and are a disastrous second half against Western Illinois away from being above .500 instead. On the other hand, both wins are over teams currently in the FCS Top 25 — No. 18 Incarnate Word (who was receiving votes at the time of its matchup at YSU) and No. 20 Missouri State (who entered last week’s matchup at No. 15). Also, YSU received 20 votes in this week’s poll.