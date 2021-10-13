CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

John M. Crisp: Listened to any good books lately?

The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have, you’re in good company. Listening to books, rather than reading them, is increasingly popular. This summer the Audio Publisher’s Association reported that in 2020 audiobook revenue rose to $1.3 billion, a 12% increase that marks the ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth. The association says that 71,000...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencebasedmedicine.org

A Good Book

Craig Good has written a Good book, published by Very Good Books, with Good advice about eating. The title is Relax and Enjoy Your Food: Save Your Money, Your Health and Your Sanity by Separating Fact from Flapdoodle. The blurb on the back cover of the book can serve as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: Best new audiobooks to listen to this month

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" Three gifted narrators deliver Honoree Fanonne Jeffers' powerful debut novel, a work that carves out of a great slice of American history and furnishes it with the stories of the Native Americans, enslaved and free Blacks and Euro-Americans who make up a complex bloodline. (A much appreciated PDF of this family tree is included with the download.) Prentice Onayemi reads passages from W.E.B. Du Bois' work in deep, resonant tones, reflecting the epic nature of a novel that runs from the 18th century into the present. Karen Chilton takes on the chapters devoted to the deep past, called "songs" after Du Bois' invocation of the sorrow songs of Black people lost to history except for their elegies. Chilton's sonorous voice carries with it the perseverance and anguish of the dispossessed, disenfranchised and violated. Adenrele Ojo narrates the sections devoted to Ailey Garfield a woman whose life and point of view dominate the book; Ojo's voice evolves effortlessly along with her character. This is an exceptional, absolutely transfixing audio version of a monumental work. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 29 3/4 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Valdosta Daily Times

BOOKS: Silverview: John Le Carre

Books that are published after an author's death are a mixed bag. They were either partially completed at the time of the author's death and were put together by another writer based on notes. Or even without notes. Or they are published unfinished. Or they are complete but for some...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IndieWire

As a Black-Led Western, ‘The Harder They Fall’ Is Rare, but Don’t Call It an Alternative History

With a cast led by Black actors, including Idris Elba and Regina King, Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming film “The Harder They Fall” stands in stark contrast to the white-dominated world of classic Westerns. But the way Samuel sees it, his vision is more rooted in truth than John Wayne’s version of the Old West. “Black people in period pieces — we’re not subservient. ‘The Harder They Fall’ is not an alternative viewpoint of the West. It’s actually a realistic viewpoint of the West,” Samuel said during a recent Q&A in support of the Netflix film. “What Hollywood was feeding us for all...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Banning books does more harm than good

Banned Books Week is an annual event held by the American Library Association that celebrates the freedom to read, typically during the last week of September. This year, the initiative took place between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 with the theme “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” The goal of the week is to spotlight current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cumberland Times-News

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE OCTOBER 2021 -- Read any new scary books lately?

Want to learn more about some of the area’s favorite haunts? Here in Allegany County, Maryland and in surrounding neighborhoods, there is no shortage of material to stir up a good scare this season. Since you’re curled up in a corner with fright anyway, may we make a few good literary suggestions? All of these terror-ble tales are penned by talented local storytellers or from stories that take place here.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Book#New York Times#The Federal Register
kosu.org

The science behind good listening and why it matters

“How are you?” It’s a question you probably ask every day. But, how often do you actually listen to what the other person has to say?. Or, think about the last dinner you had with someone. How often were you distracted by your phone? Or by the next table?. How...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
nonpareilonline.com

Commentary: Listened to any good books lately?

If you have, you’re in good company. Listening to books, rather than reading them, is increasingly popular. This summer the Audio Publisher’s Association reported that in 2020 audiobook revenue rose to $1.3 billion, a 12% increase that marks the ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth. The association says that 71,000...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Best new audiobooks to listen to this month

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" Three gifted narrators deliver Honoree Fanonne Jeffers' powerful debut novel, a work that carves out of a great slice of American history and furnishes it with the stories of the Native Americans, enslaved and free Blacks and Euro-Americans who make up a complex bloodline. (A much appreciated PDF of this family tree is included with the download.) Prentice Onayemi reads passages from W.E.B. Du Bois' work in deep, resonant tones, reflecting the epic nature of a novel that runs from the 18th century into the present. Karen Chilton takes on the chapters devoted to the deep past, called "songs" after Du Bois' invocation of the sorrow songs of Black people lost to history except for their elegies. Chilton's sonorous voice carries with it the perseverance and anguish of the dispossessed, disenfranchised and violated. Adenrele Ojo narrates the sections devoted to Ailey Garfield a woman whose life and point of view dominate the book; Ojo's voice evolves effortlessly along with her character. This is an exceptional, absolutely transfixing audio version of a monumental work. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 29 3/4 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Best new audiobooks to listen to this month

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" Three gifted narrators deliver Honoree Fanonne Jeffers' powerful debut novel, a work that carves out of a great slice of American history and furnishes it with the stories of the Native Americans, enslaved and free Blacks and Euro-Americans who make up a complex bloodline. (A much appreciated PDF of this family tree is included with the download.) Prentice Onayemi reads passages from W.E.B. Du Bois' work in deep, resonant tones, reflecting the epic nature of a novel that runs from the 18th century into the present. Karen Chilton takes on the chapters devoted to the deep past, called "songs" after Du Bois' invocation of the sorrow songs of Black people lost to history except for their elegies. Chilton's sonorous voice carries with it the perseverance and anguish of the dispossessed, disenfranchised and violated. Adenrele Ojo narrates the sections devoted to Ailey Garfield a woman whose life and point of view dominate the book; Ojo's voice evolves effortlessly along with her character. This is an exceptional, absolutely transfixing audio version of a monumental work. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 29 3/4 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy