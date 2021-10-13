John M. Crisp: Listened to any good books lately?

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" Three gifted narrators deliver Honoree Fanonne Jeffers' powerful debut novel, a work that carves out of a great slice of American history and furnishes it with the stories of the Native Americans, enslaved and free Blacks and Euro-Americans who make up a complex bloodline. (A much appreciated PDF of this family tree is included with the download.) Prentice Onayemi reads passages from W.E.B. Du Bois' work in deep, resonant tones, reflecting the epic nature of a novel that runs from the 18th century into the present. Karen Chilton takes on the chapters devoted to the deep past, called "songs" after Du Bois' invocation of the sorrow songs of Black people lost to history except for their elegies. Chilton's sonorous voice carries with it the perseverance and anguish of the dispossessed, disenfranchised and violated. Adenrele Ojo narrates the sections devoted to Ailey Garfield a woman whose life and point of view dominate the book; Ojo's voice evolves effortlessly along with her character. This is an exceptional, absolutely transfixing audio version of a monumental work. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 29 3/4 hours)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO