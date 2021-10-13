Boardman tops Canfield, avenges early season loss

BOARDMAN — There is nothing like playing your arch-rival to get a team motivated. Especially when league titles are at stake. The Boardman Spartans boy soccer team got a bit of revenge on the Canfield Cardinals with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium after the Cardinals got past the Spartans 1-0 just a few weeks ago. It was also a nice bounce-back match for the Spartans after dropping a 2-1 contest to state-ranked Crestview last Saturday.