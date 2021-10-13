CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boardman, OH

Boardman tops Canfield, avenges early season loss

Vindy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN — There is nothing like playing your arch-rival to get a team motivated. Especially when league titles are at stake. The Boardman Spartans boy soccer team got a bit of revenge on the Canfield Cardinals with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium after the Cardinals got past the Spartans 1-0 just a few weeks ago. It was also a nice bounce-back match for the Spartans after dropping a 2-1 contest to state-ranked Crestview last Saturday.

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Sports
Boardman, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boardman, OH
City
Canfield, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Clark

Comments / 0

Community Policy