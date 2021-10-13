Volleyball roundup: Lindsay Lane advances to Super Regional

ATHENS — Lindsay Lane punched its ticket to next week’s Class 1A North Super Regional in Huntsville on Tuesday, defeating Oakwood Adventist and Decatur Heritage to capture the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament championship.

Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to super regional play.

Lindsay Lane opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Oakwood. Decatur Heritage topped Woodville 3-0 to advance to the championship match.

After dropping the first championship set 25-21, Lindsay Lane won three straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-15) to win the tournament.

Lindsey Holland led Lindsay Lane with 34 kills, 33 digs and 10 assists. Haley Grace Waltman had 21 kills, 25 digs, 13 aces and 13 assists for the Lions, while Lindsey Murr had 13 kills and six blocks. Chloe Ruble had 30 assists.

Decatur Heritage (13-31) was led by Elizabeth Wilson, who finished with 38 kills, 10 blocks and four aces. Alex Jackson had 32 assists and six kills for the Eagles and Kyleigh Wright had 26 digs and eight kills.

Lawrence County gets win

Lawrence County wrapped up its 2020 regular season on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Fairview.

The Red Devils won 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 to improve to 42-17 heading into this week’s area tournament.

Kylie Graham led Lawrence County with nine kills and four digs. Anna Clare Hutto had eight kills, 22 assists, two aces, one dig and one block.

Rylee Phillips had eight kills and two digs for the Red Devils, and Sarah Dutton and Josie Montgomery each had five digs.

Lawrence County opens area tournament play against Russellville on Thursday at Madison Academy.

West Morgan splits tri-match

Ansley Terry had 15 kills and four aces as West Morgan split a tri-match with Deshler and Fairview on Tuesday.

The Rebels fell to Deshler 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-16) before rallying to sweep Fairview 2-0 (28-26, 25-18).

Kadence Logston had 11 kills for West Morgan, and Abby Yerby had 44 assists.

West Morgan (36-11) hosts Rogers for Senior Night on Thursday.

Hartselle falls to Madison Academy

Jadyn Chesser had eight kills, 11 digs and three aces as Hartselle dropped a 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11) match to Madison Academy on Tuesday.

Lydia Simmons had six kills and five blocks for the Tigers (32-24), while Alia Wright added six kills.

Grace Tapscott had 26 assists and eight digs, and Ashley Holshouser had 18 digs and two kills. Amber Holshouser and Megan Lee had 16 digs each.