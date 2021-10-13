Ilgop Delegation Statement on Il Democrats’ Sham Redistricting Process
U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13) issued the following announcement on Oct. 7. Moments ago, the Illinois House of Representatives Redistricting Committee concluded their first public hearing on the redistricting of Illinois’ Congressional map. U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13), Mike Bost (IL-12), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), Darin LaHood (IL-18), and Mary Miller (IL-15) released the following joint statement on the Illinois Democrats’ sham redistricting process:madisonrecord.com
Comments / 0