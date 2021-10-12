CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The most disappointing Royals

By Royals Review
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly about 19,000 men have ever played Major League Baseball. 18,918 to be exact, according to the internet, but you get the idea. If you do a Moonlight Graham and even play an inning of Major League Baseball, you have proven yourself to be one of the very best in the world at your profession. Even though you are one of the very best, fans, managers, and general managers still have expectations.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Major League Baseball
Yardbarker

Royals Review Roundtable: Review of the 2021 Royals

We discuss the good and the bad. The season is over, how did the Royals do? We gathered writers and friends of the site to discuss the 2021 Royals season and look ahead to the off-season. What was the most positive thing about the 2021 Royals season? Hokius: Depending on your perspective there are a handful of positive things from this season. Your mileage may vary on which is most positive but I think the overall record has to edge out the development of Nicky Lopez, the true star turn of Salvador Pérez, and even the progression of the farm system. It shows that they’re not nearly as far away as they have been for the prior three seasons. If the Royals make some aggressive moves this off-season we could be looking at a contender in 2022. Max Rieper: The complete turnaround of MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Both seemed headed to fall out of the top ten prospects in the farm system, and they emerged this year as potential stars. The Royals are still a bit light on hitting prospects, but they.
MLB
chatsports.com

Which Royals player is most likely to bounce back in 2022?

In April, the Royals seemed headed to a surprise run at contention, but by the end of the season, they were right about where most projections had them - at 74 wins. But how they got there is the interesting part. They had a surprisingly good season for Nicky Lopez, a near-MVP performance from Salvador Pérez, and it was Carlos Hernández that emerged from the group of young pitching prospects to put together the most promising results.
MLB
UC Daily Campus

The Coleumn: The San Disappointment Padres: The biggest disappointment of 2021

Last season, I picked the Texas Rangers as the most disappointing team of the 2020 MLB season, even though the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies were also painfully disappointing to watch in a 60-game sample. This year, however, there is a near unanimous selection, and it belongs to...
MLB
chatsports.com

An Umpire Opened the Door and the Astros Walked Right Through

BOSTON — It was the kind of expert curveball that can make a pitcher a lot of money. It left Nathan Eovaldi’s fingertips just so, bent through the air and landed in Christian Vázquez’s glove. It crossed home plate perhaps exactly as Eovaldi intended it to, on the outside edge, dotting the upper, far corner of the strike zone.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA Reveals the Rest of the NLCS Rotation Against the Atlanta Braves

After having to break the “in case of emergency’ glass against the Giants in Game 5 with the use of Max Scherzer, the Dodgers had to rethink their approach for Game 1 of the NLCS against Atlanta. While they could have trotted Max out there for the first game, they thought it wise to go in a different direction.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Chicago Cubs Hire Carter Hawkins As New General Manager

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as the new general manager. Hawkins has been with the Cleveland Indians for 14 seasons and served as the assistant general manager. The #Cubs today named Carter Hawkins as the club’s General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YmSfbZieFS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2021 It could all be destiny, since Hawkins’ daughter’s name is Ivy. Meanwhile, the only games Hawkins has seen at Wrigley Field are World Series games three, four, and five in 2016. The Cubs, of course, played Cleveland in that World Series. “I have this vivid memory of being in the team bus driving away from Wrigleyville to the airport. There’s people everywhere, and all I could hear was, ‘Go, Cubs, go!’ over and over and over and over and over,” Hawkins said Monday. “And it was annoying at the time, but I also had this moment of clarity of just how unbelievable a moment that was for the organization, for the city, and for Cubs fans all over the world.” The 37-year-old will be the Cubs’ 16th general manager.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy