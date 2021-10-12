The most disappointing Royals

We discuss the good and the bad. The season is over, how did the Royals do? We gathered writers and friends of the site to discuss the 2021 Royals season and look ahead to the off-season. What was the most positive thing about the 2021 Royals season? Hokius: Depending on your perspective there are a handful of positive things from this season. Your mileage may vary on which is most positive but I think the overall record has to edge out the development of Nicky Lopez, the true star turn of Salvador Pérez, and even the progression of the farm system. It shows that they’re not nearly as far away as they have been for the prior three seasons. If the Royals make some aggressive moves this off-season we could be looking at a contender in 2022. Max Rieper: The complete turnaround of MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Both seemed headed to fall out of the top ten prospects in the farm system, and they emerged this year as potential stars. The Royals are still a bit light on hitting prospects, but they.

