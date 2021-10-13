CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sdiptech acquires Certus Automation

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired 85 percent of the shares in Certus Technologies Holding B.V. and associated group companies (Certus), which is a global provider of solutions for automation in ports, terminals and logistics distribution centers. Certus has an annual turnover of EUR 19 million, and a pre-tax operating income of EUR 5 million. Certus is Sdiptech’s first company in the Netherlands and adds important and complementary technology and customer segments to Sdiptech’s transportation business.

