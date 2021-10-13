Lyons claim 5th District runner up

Records: University of the Ozarks (6-4-0, 2-2-0 ASC), McMurry University (3-8-0, 1-3-0 ASC) Daniel Lyon provided the heroics as he scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute to push the Eagles to a 1-0 win over McMurry University Thursday. The Eagles held possession early in the match and generated a flurry of shots. Lyon himself took four shots within the first 13 minutes of the match. The Eagles put pressure on the McMurry defense throughout the match and eventually got a goal just when they needed it. Lorfils Milord placed a perfect ball in the box for Lyon, who ripped it past the keeper for his sixth goal of the season. The Eagles had 12 shots in the match and Lyon had seven of those. Goalkeeper Caleb Anderson and the defense kept the shutout intact. Anderson was challenged on a multiple occasions behind McMurry's nine corner kicks. But Anderson came up with four keys saves to notch his third shutout of the season.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO