Soccer

Lyons claim 5th District runner up

By JENNIFER HAINES news@heraldledger.com
Herald Ledger
 6 days ago

Just days earlier, the Lyons and the Wildcats met for the second time this season with the Lyons claiming the 3-2 win in overtime. Trigg County won in their first contest of the 2021 season, 3-1. The Lyons picked up the 5th District runner up title after a 3-0 shutout from the Trigg County Wildcats last Tuesday. With neither Livingston County or Crittenden county having boys soccer teams, the 5th district title comes down to just two teams.

