What to do if you find fossils or artefacts
Six years ago, grazier Robert Hacon was driving around his cattle property in outback Queensland when he drove over what he thought was a cow skull. When he turned his ute around, on the ground in front of him lay the 1.6 metre jaw bone of a Kronosaurus queenslandicus – an 11-metre-long marine creature with a crocodile-like head that lived about 100 million years ago. It turned out to be the most intact Kronosaurus jawbone ever found.cosmosmagazine.com
