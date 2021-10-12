CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do if you find fossils or artefacts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years ago, grazier Robert Hacon was driving around his cattle property in outback Queensland when he drove over what he thought was a cow skull. When he turned his ute around, on the ground in front of him lay the 1.6 metre jaw bone of a Kronosaurus queenslandicus – an 11-metre-long marine creature with a crocodile-like head that lived about 100 million years ago. It turned out to be the most intact Kronosaurus jawbone ever found.

Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Mysterious Creatures With Forrest Gallante Set to Investigate Long-Lost Animals for Animal Planet

For as long as there have been animals, there have been animals that go extinct and disappear forever, but as audiences will see in the upcoming Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Gallante, there are a number of places where elusive animals can avoid detection, possibly proving that these species aren't so extinct after all. Sightings of these rare creatures will often result in reports of seemingly mythical beings, only for the truth to be much more exciting than fiction. Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Gallante debuts on Animal Planet on Sunday, October 17th and will be available on discovery+ on the same day.
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
jacksonvillefreepress.com

See-Rex: Giant Dinosaur Footprints Discovered At Patagonia Reservoir

Argentine security forces have discovered 13 large dinosaur footprints, belonging to a carnivorous species with claws, in a 100-million-year-old rock formation in Patagonia, at the southern tip of South America. The officers from the Argentina Naval Prefecture, a police force that operates as a coast guard and river protection service,...
SCIENCE
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Why Do Pilot Whales Chase Killer Whales Near Iceland?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Filipa Samarra could hear the pilot whales before she could see them. In 2015, out on the choppy waters off southern Iceland, Samarra and her research team were eavesdropping on a group of killer whales. She listened as they pipped, squealed, and clicked when suddenly her ears were filled with high-pitched whistling. “Then the killer whales just went silent,” says Samarra, a biologist and lead investigator of the Icelandic Orca Project. As the whistling grew stronger a group of pilot whales came into view, and the killer whales seemed to turn and swim away.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Tiny “Dragon” – Mysterious New Species Is Oldest Meat-Eating Dinosaur Found in UK

The oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur discovered in the UK has been named in honor of trailblazing Museum scientist Angela Milner, who passed away in August 2021. The small carnivorous dinosaur lived over 200 million years ago in what is now Wales. Discovered in a quarry in the 1950s, it was initially thought to be part of a different group of dinosaurs altogether, but scientists have now realized it represents an entirely new species, Pendraig milnerae.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Imaging Technology Reveals Hidden Ancient Maya City with Buildings

(Photo : Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix) To the bare eye and on archeologists' map, it gave the look of every other hill amid the undulating panorama of Tikal, the historic Maya city-kingdom with inside the lowlands of northern Guatemala. But while researchers zoomed in on an aerial...
SCIENCE
Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...
SCIENCE

