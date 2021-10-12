CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gingerbread House Challenge

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of festive craft beer, delightful desserts turned into architectural masterpieces and a jolly good time for the whole family, ‘yule’ love this event!. The fifth annual Hardywood Gingerbread House Challenge dares local businesses, nonprofits and student groups to form teams and display their holiday spirit and creativity by constructing a gingerbread house based on a central theme.

