Actress Selma Blair takes on a role of a lifetime in new documentary about life with MS

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan-born actress is in New York City on her first press junket in what feels like forever and she's excited to walk to get coffee and soak in the east coast autumn air. She's thrilled to have bumped into a friend, and pleased that she and the person were able to recognize each other through face masks, because, as she says "I can understand that love anywhere."

