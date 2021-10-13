CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook is a public health hazard

By Abdul El-Sayed
MetroTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Tuesday, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen testified before a Senate subcommittee, putting words to what we all knew but couldn’t quite articulate: Facebook is the modern-day Philip Morris, the tobacco giant that knowingly and intentionally advertised and sold cigarettes to children. Indeed, harrowing accounts portray Facebook’s algorithm leading struggling teens down dangerous rabbit holes, promoting eating disorders and self-injury.

Comments / 5

David Anderson
6d ago

I'm just simply going to delete Facebook as I'm tired of all the information they steal from me both on their platform and other platforms on the internet

