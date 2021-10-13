Facebook is a public health hazard

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO