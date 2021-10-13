The decline and fall of American democracy is here. To fix it, we must acknowledge its presence.
In North Carolina last week, three members of the conservative legislature’s ultraconservative freedom caucus announced an investigation into election fraud in the state. So we’re clear: Not only did Donald Trump win North Carolina, but the state’s Republicans improved their position in the legislature, won a U.S. Senate race, and swept nearly all of the statewide contests.www.metrotimes.com
Comments / 0