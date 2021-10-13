Casual Britain has abandoned high standards

John Lewis has published details of its customers’ shopping habits over the past year. Few will be shocked to learn that sales of tents surged, as staycations replaced foreign travel during the pandemic. Still worse is the news that skin-tight Speedos – the repellent budgie-smugglers once voted Britain’s most reviled item of clothing – have made a comeback, too (perhaps this is what happens when sunbathing in public gives way to sunbathing in the back garden). But most demoralising, to me at least, was the news that sales of suits and ties had slumped, while sales of Crocs had leapt by 58 per cent.