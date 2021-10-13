Europe has found itself at Putin's mercy
Attempts by Germany and France to secure emergency gas supplies from Russia illustrate just how reliant Europe has become on the Kremlin to fulfil its energy needs. With global energy prices hitting record highs, there is a growing awareness that Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively encouraging price hikes in a bid to win European approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, whose construction was completed last month. As Treasury minister Lord Agnew of Oulton told Parliament earlier this week, spiralling costs on the international energy markets have had more to do with a “geopolitical move” by Russia than with shortages.www.telegraph.co.uk
