Subscription Commerce
Report: Taco Bell Serves Up A Subscription Service To Keep Customers Loyal. Subscriptions have proven invaluable to helping merchants drive customer engagement, and the latest sector to get in on the action is the restaurant space. In The Subscription Commerce Tracker, a PYMNTS and Vindicia collaboration, Taco Bell Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen gives an inside look at how the “Taco Lover’s Pass” is designed to boost value, personalization and loyalty.www.pymnts.com
