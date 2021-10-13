CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Problem with wake up screen during call

xda-developers
 6 days ago

Hi, i have little problem with my note10 plus. During call, when i put my phone near ear, screen turns off like it should. If i move away in one second, it turn on, but if i hang phone 2 second or more, screen doesn't wake up until i push power button. Even 2 tap screen to wake up don't work. If i try *#77692# proximity sensor and light sensor work perfectly.

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

[LOS 18.1] Full System Optimization

Well ... I have made a full package for LineageOS 18.1 to take you in the next level !. - ramdisk optimization : reworked from scratch (of course) . thermal protection : no throttling & no more overheating ... unless if you are a heavy gamer !. . ultra powersaving...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Pixel 6 leaked advertisements give us one more look at both devices before launch

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and the company is set to take the wraps off its biggest addition to the series on Tuesday. The devices themselves have been leaked to the moon and back, but there are still some bits and pieces that we don’t know. Now a pair of promotional videos have leaked, giving us yet another live look at the Pixel 6 series before its release — and showcasing some of its new features too.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

What is the best custom ROM for Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's designation for my S8 is G950FD. I have tried Sakura Project, a version of Lineage OS, and then found Hotspot issue where my other devices, such as Tablet PC and Laptop, could not connect to the Internet via HotSpot of my S8. The connection could be established, only that it could not reach the Internet.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proximity Sensor#Device Care#Sd
xda-developers

Battery Problems

So far I have had no battery problems on my Galaxy Watch 4 BT. Heart rate monitor continuously, display activated when the arm is moved, sleep mode from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., medium-dark watchface from WatchMaker. The battery is charged to 100% in the morning. During the day the...
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Andriod screen mirror app

With the app open, you’ll see a message that your PC is now ready for you to connect wirelessly. That’s it. You don’t need to mess with any firewall or network server settings. Just open the app whenever you want to cast. On most PCs, you’ll likely see a “This...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

When restoring whatsapp backup, receiving hundreds of messages that security code has changed

Mod edit - translated by https://www.deepl.com/translator:. Guys, I don't understand much about technology and I ASK for help. I bought a S21 + and I was restored the whatsapp backup and in all my conversations appeared HUNDREDS of whatsapp messages in a row, that my security code with XXX has changed. This did not show up for my contacts. The tech support guy said that this is not a problem with the app, but it could be the software or the phone itself, because it is not being able to automatically recognize this code sent by whatsapp. Also, the native dual / duo whatsapp did not do the backup restoration and does not download any file / photo / image. Can you guys help me? Can you tell me what is this? I am traumatized, because I am almost a month practically without phone, pq the first one I bought gave problems in EVERYTHING and was a hell, until they exchanged. If this phone is also ruined I will return it and buy another phone, from motorola I think, because I can't stand being bothered anymore. I thank you from all heart seem to help me!!!
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Here are the Best Places to Pre-order the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google has just announced the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones during its virtual, online event. They’re powered by Google’s first custom-built chip, Tensor. These new phones come with a refreshed, colorful design and a black, futuristic camera bump on the back. These shiny new slabs of glass are available to pre-order starting today, with purchase availability starting October 28. Below are the best places to pre-order Google’s latest phones in the US.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen comes with a built-in fan and fast-charging support

Following weeks of rumors and leaks, Google finally announced the new Pixel Stand at the “Pixel Fall Launch” event today alongside the new Pixel 6 series. The new wireless charging stand is a follow-up to the original Pixel Stand from 2018. It is priced at $79, but Google seems to have delayed its launch for now.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Pixel 6’s new Motion Mode lets you capture stunning action shots with ease

At its Pixel Fall Launch event today, Google finally lifted the covers off of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones pack new camera hardware, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor and a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide sensor. In addition, they also introduce several new camera features to take your photography experience to the next level.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Magic Eraser on Pixel 6 lets you remove unwanted distractions in photos

Google today announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its latest flagship smartphones featuring the new Google Tensor chipset. Google is making a big deal out of its first smartphone processor, as it’s designed around AI, and it delivers much better machine learning performance. One area where this is particularly helpful is the camera. Google today unveiled a new feature called Magic Eraser for Pixel 6, which lets users remove unwanted distractions from the background of a photo.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Tensor on the Pixel 6 brings major improvements to Call Screen and Voice Typing

Google has been talking about its new “Tensor” System-on-a-Chip for a while now, but we’ve been in the dark regarding specific details. Today is the launch day for the Pixel 6, the first device powered by Google Tensor, and Google has finally revealed technical details about the chip. As it turns out, it brings some major improvements to Google’s previous Machine Learning capabilities on smartphones, particularly in both Google’s call screen and in voice typing.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Data collection by Android phones should give public a ‘wake-up call’

The authors of the study said that the data collection they observed went well beyond occasional communication with Android OS servers. There is a significant amount of data collection and sharing from Android handsets, new research has found. According to a study carried out by academics from Trinity College Dublin...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Download the leaked Pixel 6 live wallpapers for your smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 series is just around the corner, and we’ve got a look at nearly all of its exclusive wallpapers. There are a ton of wallpapers to choose from — some that incorporate the camera punch hole, the “Motif” collection of wallpapers, plants, and more. Now there are a set of live wallpapers taken from an actual Pixel 6 device that you can install on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Pixel 6 doesn’t include a power adapter, Google’s 30W charger costs $25

Smartphones used to come with many accessories in the box, but over the years, that has dwindled down significantly. While this transition has been praised as better for the global environment, as many cheap earbuds and wall adapters have been saved from going into landfills, reducing manufacturing costs is likely still the key benefit for smartphone makers. Google is now following suit with the Pixel 6 series, which does not come with a wall charger.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Save Almost $300 on Samsung’s Newest Folding Phones for a Limited Time

We’ve seen a lot of cool tech gadgets released so far in 2021. Amazon has announced major updates to the Kindle and debuted an entire suite of household robots. Apple just announced new versions of the AirPods and MacBook. The Nintendo Switch OLED is already one of the year’s most in-demand Christmas gifts. But there’s one new tech product we haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it was first released back in August — Samsung’s newest generation of folding phones. No, we’re not talking about the flip phones of yesteryear, but ultra-modern smartphones with flexible, folding screens. We truly...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy